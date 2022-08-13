ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 488.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 84.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 785.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

