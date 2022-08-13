Atlanticus Holdings Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $552.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.12). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 65.65% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.86 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlanticus by 82.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $33,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.