Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAWW. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

