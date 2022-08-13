Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Atrion Price Performance

ATRI opened at $650.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.15. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atrion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

