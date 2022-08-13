Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Atrion Price Performance
ATRI opened at $650.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.15. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.21.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
