aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.