Autobanc (NOTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Autobanc to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autobanc Stock Performance

Shares of NOTE opened at $9.32 on Friday. Autobanc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.95.

Get Autobanc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Autobanc in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

About Autobanc

Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autobanc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autobanc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.