Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AVLR opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

