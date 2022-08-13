Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Avalara Stock Performance
NYSE AVLR opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
