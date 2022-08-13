Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Featured Articles
