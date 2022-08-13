Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Axonics Stock Up 3.3 %

AXNX opened at $72.38 on Friday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,100 shares of company stock worth $6,814,616 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Axonics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

