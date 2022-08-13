B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of 329.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,766.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,867,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,544,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 134,961 shares of company stock worth $1,297,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

