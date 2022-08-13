B. Riley Weighs in on Atlas Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlas in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Atlas’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Atlas has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

