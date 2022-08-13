Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €58.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($59.18) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Bechtle Trading Down 0.7 %

ETR:BC8 opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($70.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

