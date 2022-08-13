BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 778 ($9.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 792.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 733.05. The firm has a market cap of £24.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,838.14.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BAE Systems Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,046.51%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

