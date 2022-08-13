Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 4,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

