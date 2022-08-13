Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.66

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $14.84. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 83,042 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 52.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
