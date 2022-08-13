Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Bandwidth last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 124.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 124.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

