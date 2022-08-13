Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

