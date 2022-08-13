Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.81. 1,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.