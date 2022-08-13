Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.81. 1,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

