Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 45,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 55,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

