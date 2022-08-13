Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.96) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at €18.68 ($19.07) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.73.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

