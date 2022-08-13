Barclays Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $340.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.46.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.