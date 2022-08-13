Barclays Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $52.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

