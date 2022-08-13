Barclays Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $5.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Cricut has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $36.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

