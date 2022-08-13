Barclays Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $5.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.
Cricut Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Cricut has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $36.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
