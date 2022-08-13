Barclays Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $71.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.05.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

