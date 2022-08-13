Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Barings BDC’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 122,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

