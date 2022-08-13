Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 154,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 409,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 95.07% and a net margin of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

