Beam Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.02) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,835,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 782.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 66,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

