Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BC8. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
Bechtle Stock Performance
Shares of BC8 opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.95. Bechtle has a one year low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a one year high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36.
Bechtle Company Profile
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
Featured Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.