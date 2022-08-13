Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.4 %
Bel Fuse stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $334.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.