Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.4 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $334.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.