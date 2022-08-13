Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.