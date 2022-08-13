Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Berkeley Lights Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
