Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Up 8.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 2,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,486,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
Berkshire Grey Trading Up 31.7 %
Berkshire Grey Company Profile
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
