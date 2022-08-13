B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

BGS opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

