BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.24. BGC Partners shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 1,540,654 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,286,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 903,400 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

