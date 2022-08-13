BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 5.14 and last traded at 4.57. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.45.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.40.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

