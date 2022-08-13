Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of GBF opened at €28.66 ($29.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Bilfinger has a one year low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a one year high of €39.44 ($40.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.04.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

