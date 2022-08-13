Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,478 shares of company stock worth $8,971,636 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $157.64 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.03.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

