Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Shares of BDT opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$378.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
