Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.47. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$6.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0356363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

