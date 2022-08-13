Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading Up 5.3%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 114,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 155,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 448.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.