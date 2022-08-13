BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Trading Up 0.7%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.72. 29,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 21,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

