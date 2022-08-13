BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Up 0.2%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000.

