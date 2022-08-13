Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blend Labs Price Performance
Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $668.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
