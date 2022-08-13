Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $668.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

