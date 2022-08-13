Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $31.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $987,004 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.