Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 294,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,780,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,492,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

OWL stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

