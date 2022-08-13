Blue Owl Capital (OWL) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Owl Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million -$376.17 million -65.15 Blue Owl Capital Competitors $3.09 billion $514.60 million 12.42

Blue Owl Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Blue Owl Capital Competitors 470 2616 3191 97 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Owl Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86% Blue Owl Capital Competitors 17.18% 23.38% 10.65%

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital competitors beat Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

