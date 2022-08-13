Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 267.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 126,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.