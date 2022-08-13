Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.96

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

