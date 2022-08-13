BMO Capital Markets Trims PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Target Price to $25.00

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 313.91% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
