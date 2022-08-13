BMO Capital Markets Trims PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Target Price to $25.00

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 313.91% from the company’s current price.

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyPid Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PolyPid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

