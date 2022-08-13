BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Shares Up 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.99. 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

