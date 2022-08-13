Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 639,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

